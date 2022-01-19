Biden Administration Going To Greater Lengths To Ensure Americans Are Safe From COVIDThe Biden Administration is planning to ship 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and community health centers. The better-quality masks are needed to protect Americans from the highly contagious Omicron Variant.

3 hours ago

Millions Of N95 Masks Being Sent To CA SchoolsMillions of N95 masks are being sent to schools around the state. The deliveries have led to a lot of questions from parents, including, how many does each student get, will they fit properly, and which age groups are getting them.

3 hours ago

UC Davis Medical Center Sets New Record For COVID Patients Treated At OnceThe hospital is treating 126 patients right now. On January 1 it was only treating 37. Most of those being treated have severe symptoms.

3 hours ago

Yolo County Handing Out More COVID TestsYolo County is handing out more covid tests today, but only to those who have tested positive for the disease. Pick-up locations are in Knights Landing and Sutter Health Park.

3 hours ago

AT&T And Verizon Turning On 5G At Some US AirportsThe plan is being delayed at some airports. Neither company said how long the delays would last .

3 hours ago