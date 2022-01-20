SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento.
The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue.
Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of the vehicle they had just passed, they lost control of the vehicle and crossed three lanes before crashing down an embankment.
The driver was the only person who could be seen in the car at the time of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.