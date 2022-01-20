Natomas Unified Moves Forward With Plan To Buy Part Of Sleep train Arena SiteUnder the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the school board Wednesday, the district would buy 12 acres to potentially build a new school.

49 minutes ago

Sacramento Detectives Make Arrest In May 2021 Homicide Of WomanPolice have made an arrest in the death of Michelle Benavidez, a 29-year-old woman whose body was found near a Sacramento light rail station last year.

56 minutes ago

RAW: Driver Crashes On Business 80 While Trying To Weave Through TrafficNew video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic.

1 hour ago

Thursday Noon Forecast - 1/20/22How strong will the winds get in our area? Jordan Segundo illustrates with a garbage can prediction.

5 hours ago

Natomas Man Targeted By Gas ThievesA man came out of his apartment to find that thieves had drilled into his gas tank, removing the gas. A letter was left on the dashboard that read: "Tank is damaged do not drive."

5 hours ago