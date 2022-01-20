NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The North Highlands homeowner shot dead with his own gun after an intruder entered his home earlier this week has been identified.
A Sacramento County coroner identified the victim as Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov, 62.
The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Greenlawn Way, a residential cul-de-sac just off Madison Avenue, west of I-80.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was breaking into cars in the area and also broke into a detached building at a nearby residence. Inside, the suspect likely found a gun from a gun safe stored there. When Mironov confronted the suspect, the suspect fatally shot him.
The sheriff's office said Thursday that there still has been no arrest. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.