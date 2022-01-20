Thursday Morning Forecast - 1/20/22John Dabkovich delivers your out-the-door weather this morning for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update - 1/20/22Get caught up on the top news stories of the day from CBS13.

2 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit And Killed Near ElvertaThe CHP says a man was walking along Elverta Road near 16th Street when he was hit by car. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries but later died.

3 hours ago

Truck Crashes Into Power Pole In Arden AreaThe truck was driving on Watt Avenue in the area of Hyde Way when the truck hit the pole and continued into a fence. About 1,200 people are in the dark.

4 hours ago

Panicked Pup Finally Rescued After Months RunningIt looked like a daunting, never-ending task as a frightened puppy lost in the wilderness refused to come to rescuers.

11 hours ago