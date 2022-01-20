SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was indicted on three counts of sexually exploiting children and the distribution and receiving of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday.
Raymond James Cornett, 49, is accused of exploiting four minors for the purpose of creating sexually explicit images, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The alleged crimes happened between 2012 and March 9, 2020.
Cornett, if convicted on all charges, would face up to 110 years and prison and half a million dollars in fines.