SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Elk Grove police officer has been injured in a head-on crash that had traffic at a standstill on southbound Hwy. 99 near 12th Ave. in Sacramento.
According to CHP, the crash happened around Sutterville Road just after 5:15 a.m. A driver was in a sedan going the wrong way on the highway when it hit an Elk Grove Police Department officer on a motorcycle, causing major injuries to the officer. The officer was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
There was no access to Hwy. 99 in Sacramento as authorities closed eastbound Hwy. 50 at the southbound Hwy. 99 connector and Cap City Freeway near T and P streets.
Caltrans District 3 tweeted that the roadway will be closed until around noon as emergency responders investigate the incident.