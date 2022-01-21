SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tragedy struck Friday as an Elk Grove police officer was killed in a head-on crash by a wrong-way driver suspected of a DUI.

Tributes from law enforcement agencies poured in all day Friday for Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who was a six-year veteran of the force.

Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright said Friday afternoon that Lenehan was a husband and father of two children. He was reportedly heading to work on his department motorcycle while in uniform when he was hit on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The driver of the vehicle involved — Jermaine J. Walton, 31, of Sacramento — was reportedly stopped while “walking away from the [crash] scene,” police said. Walton was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of murder, causing a crash resulting in injury, driving the wrong way on the freeway, and driving under the influence and causing injury.

Lenehan’s death hit the local law enforcement community hard. Chief Albright said this was the department’s first death of an officer in the line of duty.

See social media posts honoring Lenehan below from agencies across the region:

Elk Grove Police Department mourns the loss of veteran motor officer, Ty Lenehan. For full press release :https://t.co/Mhmkw95B4a pic.twitter.com/UDS45Dscyo — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 21, 2022

Our hearts are with @ElkGrovePD and the family of Officer Lenehan. https://t.co/692ikGyooH — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 22, 2022

Our condolences on this tragic loss. https://t.co/bzISrXh0kH — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 22, 2022

Sending our prayers to @ElkGrovePD and the family of Motor Officer Ty Lenehan. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. https://t.co/rbuaEKxMsQ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 22, 2022

Our #FBI Sacramento family extends our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ty Lenehan. We grieve with and support our law enforcement partners at the @ElkGrovePD during this challenging time.https://t.co/XtGjbjHVFP — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) January 22, 2022

Our heartfelt condolences are with our brothers and sisters at @ElkGrovePD and the family and friends of Veteran Motor Officer Ty Lenehan. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Officer Lenehan. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/4hDjq92XtN — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) January 22, 2022

We mourn with the Elk Grove Police Department during their time of loss.

Today, Elk Grove Police Department lost veteran motor officer, Ty Lenehan. For full press release: https://t.co/PMv7Vd5EZA

See CHP – South Sacramento's post https://t.co/ID3rTV7Mob pic.twitter.com/V2wICSa79G — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) January 22, 2022

https://www.facebook.com/170146226395517/posts/4723731767703584