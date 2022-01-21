CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:DUI Crash, Elk Grove News, Elk Grove Police Department, Sacramento County News, Sacramento News, Wrong-Way Driver

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tragedy struck Friday as an Elk Grove police officer was killed in a head-on crash by a wrong-way driver suspected of a DUI.

Tributes from law enforcement agencies poured in all day Friday for Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who was a six-year veteran of the force.

Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright said Friday afternoon that Lenehan was a husband and father of two children. He was reportedly heading to work on his department motorcycle while in uniform when he was hit on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The driver of the vehicle involved — Jermaine J. Walton, 31, of Sacramento — was reportedly stopped while “walking away from the [crash] scene,” police said. Walton was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of murder, causing a crash resulting in injury, driving the wrong way on the freeway, and driving under the influence and causing injury.

Lenehan’s death hit the local law enforcement community hard. Chief Albright said this was the department’s first death of an officer in the line of duty.

See social media posts honoring Lenehan below from agencies across the region:

