SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The following statement was released by Governor Gavin Newsom today in response to the murder of Elk Grove Police Department Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan.
“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and Elk Grove Police Department colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Lenehan, who devoted his life to protecting his country and community. We are grateful for the many brave men and women like Officer Lenehan who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”
Officer Lenehan died on January 21, 2022, after being seriously injured in a car accident on Highway 99 in Sacramento caused by a wrong-way driver. Officer Lenehan was taken to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.
Officer Lenehan, 44, served in the United States Air Force for five years before joining the Citrus Heights Police Department as a Reserve Officer in 2012. Officer Lenehan went on to work for the Galt Police Department for two years before joining the Elk Grove Police Department in 2016. In the year 2020, he became a motorcycle officer.