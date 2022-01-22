AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Friday Night, a man was arrested for weapons and drug possession, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was patrolling the area of Pioneer Creek Road in Pioneer when he spotted a car with an expired registration.
After pulling the man over, the deputy found a loaded handgun which was later determined to be stolen.
Additionally, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles were found in the truck.
The driver has been identified as 49-year-old John Westfall III of West Point and was arrested and booked for various firearm and drug-related violations.