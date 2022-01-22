Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!

‘The Amazing Race’ 33rd Season Preview: Sacramento Hometown Heroes Anthony Sadler And Spencer Stone Competing"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.

Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.

'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.

'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole SurvivorSurvivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.

'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.