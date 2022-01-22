CERES (CBS13) — Around 6 p.m. on Saturday an officer was stabbed with a concealed weapon during a foot pursuit following an alleged robbery, said the Ceres Police Department.
The incident began with officers responding to a robbery at the Quick Stop on Service Road at which time no weapons were brandished.
Responding officers were told that the suspect was last seen walking north on Morgan Road from Service Road.
An officer from the Ceres Police Department located someone matching the suspect's description walking on Morgan Road.
The officer stopped the suspect, who was later identified as Joseph John, a 33-year-old from Turlock, however the suspect reportedly didn’t comply.
This led to a short foot chase, which ended with the officer being stabbed with a concealed weapon by John, say police.
John was arrested and taken into custody while the officer was transported to a local hospital where they are in a stable condition.
John was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest and was booked into jail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where he faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.