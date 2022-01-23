CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:big sur, California Wildfires, Colorado Fire, Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS13) — A wildfire that began Friday night has prompted evacuations in Monterey County.

According to a tweet from the Department of Transportation on Saturday, a segment of Highway 1 was closed in both directions. Between the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur and Rio Route in Carmel, the road is closed for about 21 miles.

READ MORE: Family Of Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan Issues Statement

As of Saturday, the Colorado Fire in Monterey County is 25 percent contained and has burned 1,050 acres.

READ MORE: Five Injured In Crash Near Cameron Park On Saturday night, One Infant

The fire is currently located in the Palo Colorado Canyon — of which it is named after — near Big Sur, south of Carmel-By-The-Sea.

Dry winds have been pushing the fire southwest towards Highway one, reported the N.W.S.

MORE NEWS: Attempted Homicide Near Franklin Blvd Saturday Night

According to Cal Fire, the fire is currently burning on both sides of Highway 1.