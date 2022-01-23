CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a crash near Cameron Park on Saturday night, with two of them in severe condition, according to officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Placerville Office.
This solo car crash was reported on westbound Highway 50 near Cameron Park at around 6 p.m., according to CHP officers.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered five passengers in the vehicle, all of whom had been injured. Two persons, a 19-year-old woman, and a 1-year-old infant were thrown from the vehicle and are in critical condition, according to CHP officials.
Another female passenger was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento after suffering moderate injuries. According to the CHP, a 3-year-old passenger suffered mild to moderate injuries, while the male adult driver suffered minor injuries.
According to CHP officers, the male adult driver was not detained, and the investigation is still ongoing.
According to the CHP, alcohol may have had a role in this accident.