SONORA (CBS13) — Theodore Young was arrested for the murder of Rebekah Gall, who died from injuries she sustained in a driving under the influence crash on State Route 108 near Chicken Ranch Road on January 18, 2022, according to the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office.
Young was arrested and bailed on accusations of DUI in connection with the incident on Tuesday.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol apprehended him after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. The CHP was able to arrest Young without having to wait for formal charges to be filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday by obtaining a Ramey warrant. The District Attorney’s Office backed CHP’s request for a Ramey arrest warrant in order to apprehend Young for murder.
On Monday, January 24, 2022, a complaint will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office charging Young with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing brain injury, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing brain injury with a prior driving under the influence conviction.