YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday.
According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded.
At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage.
