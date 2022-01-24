CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Yuba City news

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday.

(credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter)

READ MORE: Mandated COVID Testing Stretches NorCal Fire Crews Thin

According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded.

READ MORE: Fire Burns At Modesto Home Overnight

At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage.

Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.

MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Sacramento

 