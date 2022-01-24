'Our Family Is Deeply Heartbroken...': Family Of Fallen Elk Grove Ofc. Ty Lenehan Issues StatementThe Lenehan family issued a statement to the community regarding the death of the fallen Officer, Ty Lenehan. He was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Friday (1/21/22).

2 hours ago

Monday Morning Forecast - 1/24/22Jordan Segundo has your morning forecast for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Driver Leaves Scene With Dogs After Crashing Into Parked Cars In SacramentoAround 5 a.m. Monday, a man was driving his SUV on La Riviera Drive near Folsom Boulevard when he hit two parked cars, causing his SUV to overturn. The man then kicked out the windshield of the SUV, got his two dogs from the vehicle, and left, the CHP says.

3 hours ago

Fire Burns Structure In North SacramentoThe fire burned at an outbuilding on Clay Street at Glenrose Avenue in North Sacramento. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3 hours ago

Fallen Officer's Final Message On DUIThe fallen Elk Grove Police Officer gave a message about the perils of DUI.

11 hours ago