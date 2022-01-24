SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There was a fire Saturday morning at the Sacramento Drive-In Theater off of Oates Drive, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
Crews responded to the call around 7 a.m. and they did a quick knock down of the fire.
Significant damage was done to the first floor of the building, however, no one was injured. The second floor, where the projectors are housed was barely damaged. The second floor is where the expensive projectors are stored, and because they weren’t damaged, the business expects to reopen soon.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and there was no sign of any forced entry into the building.
Very tragic, but there is a bright light… The projector room had very little smoke damage, so all projectors appear to be saved. Per staff, they’re planning to immediately reopen with the exception of the concession portion. Check their website for additional information! pic.twitter.com/gdFDDLtvmJ
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 23, 2022