Sen. Richard Plan Introducing Bill To Require COVID Vaccine For All School ChildrenA state lawmaker is unveiling a bill today that would require all California schoolchildren to be vaccinated against covid-19. Senator Richard Pan is proposing adding the covid vaccine to the state's list of required vaccinations for attending k through 12 schools. He says the move would increase vaccination rates... And keep schools open and safe. Students in grades 7 through 12 are already required to get the vaccine under a mandate announced by Governor Newsom in October. However, it does not go into effect until the vaccine gets full approval from the FDA.

2 hours ago