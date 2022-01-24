AUBURN (CBS13) — State-mandated COVID-19 testing is putting California first responders to the test. It’s hitting them hard when they should be prepping for the dry fire season ahead — and they want to remind the public that means the public will need to step up.

James Lowery is helping his brother renovate a home just outside Forest Hill.

“We’ve cleaned up the area, trimmed up the trees,” Lowery said.

He showed us where Cal Fire crews had cleaned up. Crews left behind debris piles. They are all over the area. The goal is to protect houses nearby.

“They’ve done one great job, giving up a fire break,” Lowery said.

This comes as mandated COVID-19 testing is stretching fire department staffing.

“It’s definitely been a hit and an impact to us,” said Chief Brian Estes.

Estes oversees the Cal Fire unit for Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties. He says positive tests push their limits.

“Those employees are off due to California Department of Public Health guidelines for five days of safety procedures back at work with a negative test. So if we have those five days of down-staffing on engines or crews times the amount of people we have in the unit, that’s a tremendous impact,” he said.

It’s also impacting hand crews. Typically, they have four crews of 12-15 people between Placer and Nevada counties. Two are inmate crews and the other two are with the California Conservation Corps. Right now, they have no crews due to COVID-19 infections and protocols.

“We have chief officers and staff coordinating personnel every single day- equipment moving around trying to get people tested. it’s a challenge for sure,” Estes said.

He says it’s all hands on deck for the more than 400 personnel in his unit. So far, they have had no impact to response times, but he reminds the public that, despite the record setting rainfall in December, wildfire season extends year-round.

“We’ve still seen a real dry period, and this last weekend we had four vegetation fires across some of our more wind-prone areas,” Estes said.

And that’s on top of another 100 calls for service each day. Lowery and his brother are happy to pitch in when they can given the pandemic.

“It’s been good for them and for us,” he said.

That Cal Fire unit has treated or cleared 2,500 acres across Nevada and Placer counties in the last two years