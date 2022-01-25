DAVIS (CBS13) — Two of the four suspects wanted for a retail theft spree in Davis back in November 2021 have been arrested.
Davis police say the thefts happened on Nov. 28 at the two CVS Pharmacy stores in the city. The first store hit was the E. Covell Boulevard location. Officers say four suspects filled up duffel bags and a plastic 50-gallon bag with around $2,000 worth of merchandise and took off.READ MORE: Fire Starts Between Two Homes In Ceres, Spreads To Attics; Several People Displaced
Just 20 minutes later, police say the same four suspects then showed up at the W. Covell Boulevard store and also started stealing merchandise. About $5,000 worth of items were taken, police say.READ MORE: UC Davis To Resume In-Person Classes On Jan. 31
Detectives have since been able to identify two of the suspects, both women, as 22-year-old Suisun City resident Diamon Russell and 21-year-old Davis resident Destiny Gates.
Officers arrested Russell on Jan. 19 in Suisun City and Gates the day after. Police say a large amount of items commonly stolen during retail thefts – like beauty products – were found in Gates’ apartment.MORE NEWS: DUI Suspect Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Officer To Be Arraigned On Tuesday
Both Russell and Gates are facing charges of organized retail theft, grand theft, and conspiracy. Further, Gates is facing a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.