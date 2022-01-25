SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting has left a man dead in North Sacramento early Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3700 block of Dayton Street a little after 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he has since died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point, and exactly what led up to the man being shot is still unclear.
The name of the man killed has not yet been released.