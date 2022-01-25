DUI Suspect Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Officer To Be Arraigned On Tuesday The man accused of killing an Elk Grove police officer in a crash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

49er Faithful Buy Tickets To NFC Championship Game After Rams First Restrict Purchase Options To LA AreaThe rival Los Angeles Rams tried to keep San Francisco fans out of SoFi stadium for the game next weekend by restricting ticket sales on Ticketmaster only to the Los Angeles area. It looks like that seating strategy is backfiring as the dirty play made some die-hard 49ers fans all the more driven to get in.