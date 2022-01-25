ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing an Elk Grove police officer in a crash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Jermaine Walton is set to be arraigned on DUI and murder charges. Investigators say the 31-year-old was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 last Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Early Morning Shooting In North Sacramento
Court documents show Walton has a history of drunk driving offenses. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Walton’s arrangement comes on the same day that Elk Grove police are asking people to line freeways across the region to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan.READ MORE: 49er Faithful Buy Tickets To NFC Championship Game After Rams First Restrict Purchase Options To LA Area
A procession for the fallen officer will begin around 10:45 a.m. on Laguna Boulevard and make its way past the police department on Laguna Springs Drive before heading down Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Bond Road.
The procession will then make its way onto northbound Highway 99 from Bond Road. It will then get onto eastbound Highway 50 and exit near Bass Lake Road towards the funeral home in Rescue.MORE NEWS: 'My Life Got Better When I Met Her': Evacuees Engaged After Meeting At Caldor Fire Evacuation Center
People are encouraged to pay their respects by lining overpasses along the procession route.