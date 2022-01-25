ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The procession carrying the body of fallen Officer Ty Lenehan made its way from Elk Grove to Rescue Tuesday morning.

It was a final goodbye in Elk Grove.

“I just wanted to come and pay my respects,” said Ray Vaughn.

Citizens lined Laguna Springs Drive near the Elk Grove Police Department as the procession carrying the body of Lenehan drove by.

“We just felt like we needed to come and support the family,” said another woman.

Lenehan was killed last Friday when a wrong-way driver hit him head-on along Highway 99. That driver is now being charged with DUI and murder.

“He was good with the community, good with the police department,” said Helen Bayha.

Suman Jokhan remembered Lenehan as a gentle kind man from when her husband died.

“The ambulance [came and] they want[ed] to take my husband’s body, and we all agreed not to take him. He is the one who came inside and he prayed for my husband,” Jokhan said.

Many others didn’t know Lenehan, but are connected to law enforcement in some way. Alejandra Buckley’s husband is a corrections officer.

“Just to let the family know that we’re here for them, our condolences, and we keep them in our hearts and our prayers,” she said.

As the procession wound its way around Elk Grove and onto Highway 99 and Highway 50, heading to its final destination in Rescue, many turned out with this message for the family of a man who was taken before his time:

“We want to let them know that we see them. We are here for them,” said Buckley.

The DUI suspect, 31-year-old Jermaine Walton, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.