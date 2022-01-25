CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of SMUD customers were impacted by an outage in the Land Park area Tuesday.

According to the outage map on the utility’s website, the outage was affecting nearly 4,200 customers.

The outage was reported at around 3:30 p.m. and restoration is expected by 4:35 p.m., according to SMUD.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

We will update this story as it develops.