TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after heavily decomposed human remains were found near Twain Harte.
The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the area of South Fork Road, near the old Sierra Pines Golf Course.
Deputies say the remains were down in a ravine and were heavily decomposed. Detectives have been able to confirm that the remains are human, however.
An investigation is now underway and detectives are trying to identify the remains.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 694-2903.