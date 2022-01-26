SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after a shooting in Antelope early Wednesday morning.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the teen was with her mom and sibling in a car when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to them and started shooting.READ MORE: Sheriff: Suspect Admits To Pointing Gun At Neighbor During Argument
The 14-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Smoking Solution? California Bill Would Eliminate Litter Left Behind By Smokers
No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released.MORE NEWS: 1 Hurt In Shooting In Front Of Isleton Hotel
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.