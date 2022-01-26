CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Antelope News, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after a shooting in Antelope early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the teen was with her mom and sibling in a car when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to them and started shooting.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Suspect Admits To Pointing Gun At Neighbor During Argument

The 14-year-old girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Smoking Solution? California Bill Would Eliminate Litter Left Behind By Smokers

No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released.

MORE NEWS: 1 Hurt In Shooting In Front Of Isleton Hotel

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.