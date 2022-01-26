AUBURN (CBS13) — Bringing Hollywood to Placer County, one local company is working to turn Auburn into a filming destination.

Driving through Auburn, you might be surprised to find out the action happening in a nearly 12,000-square-foot warehouse.

“It’s not just that this is outside [Los Angeles]. This doesn’t exist in LA either,” explained producer Gabriel Durst.

From the audio booths to top-of-the-line equipment, three studios, makeup and special effects, everything you need to film a movie is included at Innervoice Creative Wonderlab.

“When you go to a sound stage in LA, it’s just the green screen. There are no lights, you’re lucky if there are bathrooms,” explained Durst.

He came from Los Angeles to produce and direct a pilot series after discovering he could accomplish the same work quicker, with more access, and at a fraction of the price.

“The cost barrier for getting every little piece in LA once we calculated came out to five times what we could accomplish here,” said Durst.

Auburn starred on the big screen in the 1996 John Travolta film Phenomenon, which was filmed in old town. Innervoice CEO Stephen Ellestad hopes to make movie making more accessible.

“It’s very difficult unless you are in the places where it is made, unless you know people,” Ellestad said. “What we want to do is make sure that access to the ability to tell their stories and create is available to people that don’t necessarily have that access.”

So why is it cheaper to film in Auburn? Location, an easier permitting process, eliminating daily rental fees and streamlining services all help lower the final bill.

“Pennies on the dollar, it really is so much of a simpler process. It costs significantly less,” explained Ellestad.

Bringing Hollywood to Auburn is a pitch filmmakers’ believe could be the next big thing.

“I do believe in this environment. There is something about this town,” said Durst.

Ellestad hopes to expand their reach to bring film festivals to Auburn. Innervoice also plans to provide workshops and learning opportunities for aspiring filmakers and actor through partnering with schools and other local organizations.