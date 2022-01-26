Kings Now On 5-Game Skid With 121-104 Loss To HawksHarrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points. The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss overall and 10th straight on the road.

Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics In 128-75 Laugher Over KingsJayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 on Tuesday night.

49er Faithful Buy Tickets To NFC Championship Game After Rams First Restrict Purchase Options To LA AreaThe rival Los Angeles Rams tried to keep San Francisco fans out of SoFi stadium for the game next weekend by restricting ticket sales on Ticketmaster only to the Los Angeles area. It looks like that seating strategy is backfiring as the dirty play made some die-hard 49ers fans all the more driven to get in.

Gould's FG On Final Play Gives 49ers 13-10 Upset Of PackersOn a field littered with snow flurries, Gould made a 45-yard field goal Saturday night as time expired that knocked off the top-seeded Packers 13-10 and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay.