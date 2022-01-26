OROVILLE (CBS13) — A box truck driver who apparently didn’t notice construction ahead ended up flipping over and crashing off the road near Oroville late Wednesday morning, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division says the box truck driver was approaching a lane closure due to construction – but noticed a little too late that traffic was stopped.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Blocks Highway 49 Near Amador-Calaveras County Line
The driver then made an unsafe turn to the right to avoid a collision. This led to the box truck going off the east side of the road and then crashing into a utility pole.READ MORE: Sacramento’s Solid Waste Fees Going Up Due To New State Composting Mandate
Officers say the box truck ended up on its side and the driver suffered moderate injuries in the crash.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting
CHP says the incident is an important reminder for drivers to always be aware of traffic conditions and posted warning signs, like for road construction.