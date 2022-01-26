RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The City of Rancho Cordova hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon where citizens and businesses were also offered testing kits.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble trying to find test kits,” said Dave Bowman with Brookfields Restaurants.

Bowman was one of 350 businesses signed up to receive free COVID-19 test kits and PPE at the vaccine clinic.

“I want to make sure the staff is as safe as possible because this thing is spreading like wildfire,” he said.

The clinic was sponsored by the city, the chamber of commerce and Del Paso Heights. It comes after calls from residents and businesses for help.

Ashley Downton put it together. She says they had 900 test kits and PPE supplies, plus vaccines by appointment.

“Whether you’re looking for your first dose, second dose or booster shot, we are providing that to anyone five years of age or older who lives or works in Rancho Cordova,” Downton said.

The city has had a half dozen of these events over the course of the pandemic.

“We all hope this pandemic would end, but if need be, we were prepared to step up to support the Rancho Cordova community,” Downton said.

The goal is to keep people healthy and keep employers staffed because not only has omicron impacted staffing levels, it has also impacted the people they serve.

This January, they are down 30 percent in business, triple what is typical for this time of year.

That vaccination and test kit giveaway ran Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.