Teen Recovering From Surgery After Being Shot In The Head In AntelopeNo motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released.

13 minutes ago

Colorado Fire 55% Contained In Monterey CountyContainment on the Colorado Fire in Monterey County is now up to 55 percent. Crews are making progress but some evacuees cannot return home yet. The fire when hot embers from a burn pile went into nearby brush so far, the fire, which started Friday, has burned 700 acres.

14 minutes ago

CSU Tuition Not Increasing For 2022 Academic YearEverything is more expensive, but not college tuition for many California students. It is not increasing for CSU students for the upcoming academic year. CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro made the announcement of the system's board of trustees meeting yesterday (1/25). Tuition is remaining the same across all 23 campuses. A spokesperson for the system says tuition hikes are not especially common -- with only one increase in the past 11 years.

19 minutes ago

Sacramento International Airport Getting $14 Million For ImprovementsMillions of dollars are on the way to Sacramento International Airport, thanks to President Biden's infrastructure law. The airport is getting nearly $14 million to improve safety on runways and taxiways. Money will also go towards replacing terminals and updating technology.

21 minutes ago

Q&Answers: Law Professor Leslie JacobsLeslie Gielow Jacobs, a law professor at McGeorge School of Law and former Supreme Court clerk, joined CBS13 to talk about Justice Breyer's decision to retire.

27 minutes ago