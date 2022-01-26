OAKDALE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for at least two recent Oakdale burglaries.
Oakdale police say the most recent incident happened early Monday morning at Paul's Liquor along East F Street. Officers say they responded to the scene to investigate an alarm going off at the business and found a man near a shattered door.
The man was reportedly trying to pull a bag through the door, officers say. It appears the bag was full of stolen tobacco products.
Officers tried to stop the man, but he quickly took off in a sedan. The car was last seen heading southbound on Grove Street.
Investigators believe the man is also possibly responsible for another burglary at the 76 gas station also along the same street back in December. The suspect in that incident also stole nicotine products, police say.
Surveillance photos of the suspect in Monday’s incident have been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call detectives at (209) 847-2231.