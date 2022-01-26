Tahoe Blue Vodka
Proud Partner of the San Francisco 49ers
http://www.tahoebluevodka.com/recipes/
@tahoebluevodka
The Sacramento River Job Fair
Saturday, Jan. 29
10 a.m. through 1 p.m. (PT)
Sutter Health Park
West Sacramento
http://www.rivercats.com/employment
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
R Street Jewelry Shop
Min-Fri 10am-7pm Appointment only
Sunday 12-5pm Appointment only
(916) 287-0084
http://www.vosswood.com
@vosswoodco