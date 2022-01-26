SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A dispute between neighbors ended with one of them getting arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun, deputies say.
The Solano County Sheriff's Office says deputies were recently dispatched to a reported dispute between neighbors in an unspecified part of unincorporated Vacaville.
One of the neighbors later told deputies that the other person pointed allegedly pointed a gun at them during the dispute. Deputies say the suspect, a prior felon, admitted to pointing the handgun.
Deputies searched the suspect's home and seized numerous handguns, rifles and ammunition.
The neighbor has since been arrested and booked into jail.