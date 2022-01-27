SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that has the overpass at the El Camino Avenue exit closed Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. Officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle that looked to have been involved in a crash.
A little while later, officers also got a report of a second vehicle that had gotten off the roadway at El Camino Avenue. That vehicle eventually came to a rest on an embankment near Business 80.
Officers say the driver of that second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The driver of the first vehicle has still not yet been located.
Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit are now investigating.