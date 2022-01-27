SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted in the brutal attack of his former girlfriend in El Dorado County is now facing life in prison.
Edgar Bringas-Zavala was convicted of forcible rape, domestic violence, false imprisonment and criminal threats by a South Lake Tahoe jury back on Jan. 19.
Prosecutors say Bringas-Zavala attacked his then-girlfriend back in the summer of 2020. Over the course of two days, prosecutors said Bringas-Zavala brutally attacked the woman – strangling, smothering and beating her.
Bringas-Zavala had already served multiple prison sentences for other attacks on women. Four other previous victims testified at the trial, prosecutors said.
It took the jury 45 minutes to deliberate before convicting Bringas-Zavala.
He is now facing a life sentence with the new convictions, along with the two prior strikes. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.