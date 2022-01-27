Thursday Noon Forecast - 1/27/22Jordan Segundo has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

Health Experts Hopeful CA Is Past Worst Part Of Omicron SurgeThe daily average of new COVID cases in California has dropped out at 87,000 Over the past week, and the infection rate the number of tests coming back positive has now dipped below 19 percent. Both of those figures are down significantly from last week. Health experts are now hopeful that California has passed the worst part of the Omicron surge.

UC Davis Treating Patients With New Anti-Viral PillDoctors at UC Davis Medical Center are now treating COVID patients with Pfizer's new anti-viral pill. In trials, the medication cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk patients. UC Davis says it has an extremely limited supply of the pills though, but they're hoping more will become available soon.

Investigation Continues Into Teen's ShooterA girl, 16, was in a car with her mother and brother when she was shot in the head. Marlee Ginter talked to a family impacted by the shooting.

Man Dies After Crash On West El Camino OverpassAn investigation is underway after a man was found dead after a hit-and-run crash on the West El Camino/I-80 overpass.

