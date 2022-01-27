AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say the Foresthill Bridge is closed due to a possible hazardous materials incident Thursday afternoon.
Foresthill Bridge is currently closed in both directions, due to a possible HAZMAT incident. Please use alternate routes to avoid the bridge. No ETA as of yet when bridge will be reopened.
— CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) January 27, 2022
California Highway Patrol says both directions on the bridge are closed.
No other details about the incident, including why it’s a possible HAZMAT situation, have been released.
There is no estimated time of reopening for the moment, CHP says.