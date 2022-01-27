CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Foresthill Bridge

AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say the Foresthill Bridge is closed due to a possible hazardous materials incident Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says both directions on the bridge are closed.

No other details about the incident, including why it’s a possible HAZMAT situation, have been released.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the moment, CHP says.