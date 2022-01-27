AUBURN (CBS13) — A hazardous materials incident closed down the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn for several hours Thursday afternoon.

The bridge began reopening shortly after 5 p.m. A chemical was found inside a vehicle that was parked near the bridge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Cal Fire later confirmed that chemical was Hydrogen Sulfide.

CHP just reopened Forest Hill Rd to traffic after shutting it down for hours during a hazmat investigation involving a vehicle left on the shoulder of the Forest Hill Bridge. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/RE34mP1gbb — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 28, 2022

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

“Hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) is a colorless gas with a strong odor of rotten eggs. Exposure to hydrogen sulfide may cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. It can also cause apnea, coma, convulsions; dizziness, headache, weakness, irritability, insomnia; stomach upset, and if liquid: frostbite.”

The CDC says the effects could be mild and can even sometimes cause death.

The chemical found in a vehicle near the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn has been determined to be Hydrogen Sulfide. The vehicle is now decontaminated as have all the equipment and crews responding to the incident. Resources will remain on scene for another hour. pic.twitter.com/dXoTq1Wfhc — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) January 28, 2022

California Highway Patrol said both directions on the bridge were closed.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS13 Thursday afternoon that a deputy initially located and approached the vehicle and located a note on it. That deputy reportedly had a reaction to whatever was inside the vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown what the note said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said the deputy has been treated and was alert and talking.

It’s unclear if the vehicle was occupied or not or how long the vehicle had been there.

Due to the hazardous materials, the area was evacuated and sealed off so crews could contain what was inside the vehicle, authorities said.