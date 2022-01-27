SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teacher who was recorded allegedly using derogatory language in front of students at a Sacramento school has been fired.
The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Thursday that they have moved to terminate Kit Carson International Academy teacher Katherine Sanders.
Audio of the incident, which happened on graduation day back in June 2021 as the class was discussing language, captured a teacher using the f-word and n-word several times.
District officials addressed the incident and apologized to students in the classroom who may have heard the language.
The name of the teacher reportedly captured in the audio was never released.
However, on Thursday, the district confirmed that Sanders was served charges of termination and immediate unpaid suspension for using derogatory language in class.
Sanders has requested a hearing, the district says.