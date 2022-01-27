SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been indicted on charges of attempting to kill or kidnap President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, is also accused of making threats against former President Barack Obama. He faces a five-county indictment for the cross-county plot, which his lawyer says may stem from mental illness.
The 25-year-old was driving from California to Washington, D.C. and was stopped for speeding in Iowa when he was arrested last December.
Officials say he had an AR-15, body armor, ammunition and magazines in his car at the time of his arrest.