FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A murder suspect wanted out of San Diego was arrested this week in Fairfield, authorities said Thursday.
Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 22, was arrested just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Solano County, San Diego police said in a news release.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Lopez-Perez was detained safely and has already been handed over to San Diego police.
Lopez-Perez is accused of fatally stabbing Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 27, in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood on the afternoon of January 1.