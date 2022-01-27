VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A tractor-trailer that was hauling two dump trailers caught fire along westbound Interstate 80 late Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the fire happened around 10 a.m. east of Mason Street.
Exactly what caused the fire is unclear, but the tractor-trailer driver was able to pull to the right shoulder before the vehicle was engulfed.
Firefighters have since put out the fire. It appears the entire cabin area was destroyed.
Several lanes along westbound I-80 were closed through the late morning due to the incident.