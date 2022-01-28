CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters saved some pets just in time after a house fire in Citrus Heights early Friday morning.
The scene was along San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded and found flames shooting from a home.
Several pet rats were still inside the home. Firefighters managed to get the pets out just in time.
Crews were able to keep the flames out of the living space of the home.
Damage to neighboring homes was also kept to a minimum thanks to quick work by firefighters.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.