SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A student at Luther Burbank High School has been arrested after law enforcement officers found a gun in the youth’s backpack.
The Sacramento County Probation Department says its officers visited the school on Wednesday to follow up on information about a student who was possibly in possession of a gun.READ MORE: In Wake Of Sacramento Teen Shootings, Police Gang Units Arrest 4, Seize Guns, Illegal Drugs
Officers were able to track down the student. A probation search was then done of the student’s backpack – and that’s when officers found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol.READ MORE: 'The Mighty Ducks' Star Who Was Arrested In Marysville Celebrates 2 Years Sober With Striking Photos
Later, a probation search of the student’s home also uncovered an extra 27-round magazine.MORE NEWS: Turlock Teacher Now Facing 40 Charges In Connection To Sex Crimes With Minor
The student has since been arrested and is now booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. The student is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school grounds, among other charges.