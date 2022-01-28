(CBS13/CNN) — “The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss has celebrated a two-year sobriety milestone in his battle against methamphetamine addiction with an inspiring transformation picture.
The 43-year-old former child star, best known for playing Greg Goldberg in the Disney comedy franchise about a misfit hockey team, became unrecognizable at the height of his addiction to crystal methamphetamine. He was gaunt, lost most of his teeth, and was arrested in 2020 in Marysville on burglary charges while reportedly high on meth.
On Wednesday, Weiss took to Instagram to share striking before-and-after images to highlight his commitment to becoming sober. In the first image he appeared emaciated and disheveled. The second photo showed him smiling and looking healthy.
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps,” the caption read.
Weiss, whose acting credits include the TV series “Boy Meets World” and Steven Brill’s 1995 comedy “Heavyweights,” also marked the occasion by sharing another photo of a pair socks bearing the slogan “Sober AF Two Years.”
He added the caption: "🙏 for your 💜& support!!."
Weiss took the opportunity to encourage others to take a step toward sobriety by posting: “If you or someone you know is in need of treatment — 866.480.2496.”
Weiss’ meth addiction sent him on a downward spiral. In August 2018, he was arrested for public intoxication before being released without charges.
In January 2020, he reportedly broke into a Marysville man’s garage and sat in the back seat of his car. He was arrested on charges of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
According to TMZ, the case was dismissed in July 2020 after Weiss completed a court-ordered drug program.
