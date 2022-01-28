CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colfax News, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire that appears to have completely engulfed a home near Colfax early Friday afternoon.

The fire is at a home along Swanson Lane.

Crews with the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the Placer County Fire Department, and Placer Hills Fire are helping in the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.