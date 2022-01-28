PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire that appears to have completely engulfed a home near Colfax early Friday afternoon.
Placer County Fire Department firefighters currently assisting Placer Hills Fire with a residential structure fire off Swanson Lane.￼ pic.twitter.com/AHo3UWSA36
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) January 28, 2022
The fire is at a home along Swanson Lane.
Crews with the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the Placer County Fire Department, and Placer Hills Fire are helping in the incident.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.