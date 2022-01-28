TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock teacher who was arrested for alleged sex crimes against a minor back in November 2021 is now facing more charges.
Daniel James Baudino, 32, was initially charged with numerous sex crimes counts involving a juvenile. After more evidence was gathered and two other alleged victims came forward, Baudino was charged with 10 other sex crimes.
Detectives have continued to investigate Baudino and the digital evidence that was seized in the arrest.
On Thursday, Baudino was hit with more charges after detectives uncovered evidence that included secretly recording sexual acts. He's now facing added charges of possession of child pornography, four counts of contacting a minor for sex, five counts of recording sex without consent, and 11 counts of using a minor to make child pornography.
In total, Turlock police say Baudino is now facing 40 charges – with 35 of them being felonies.