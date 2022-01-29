What Is The Vetting Process For Substitute TeachersA substitute teacher is banned from a Clarksburg elementary school after dozing off during his lesson plan. The bizarre behavior comes as more subs are spending time in California classrooms with schools stretched thin by COVID-19 staffing shortages.

13 hours ago

Football Fans Talk Smack Ahead Of Rams-Niners NFC Championship GameLet the trash talking begin. Whether you bleed red and gold or blue and gold, football fans will be screaming at the television this weekend.

13 hours ago

Elk Grove Gets More ExoticElk Grove is about to become a little more exotic when it comes to animals. New rules are expected to go into effect next week allowing people to legally own new breeds of pets.

13 hours ago

Illegal COVID-19 Testing Site Shutdown In Nevada CountyThe illegal site was just steps away from a legitimate Nevada County site, confusing residents who made appointments to be tested.

13 hours ago

Parent Fights Prompts Police Response At River City High School In West SacramentoAt this time, it is unclear what started the fight between several parents.

13 hours ago