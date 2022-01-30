STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies at the Public Safety Center discovered detainee Robert Inderbitzen unresponsive and suffering from wounds to his arm at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies began life-saving measures until medical help arrived, and he was transferred to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
When shouting was heard in Inderbitzen’s cell, deputies were notified of a possible emergency. He was found unresponsive with slashes on his arm inside his cell, where he was confined alone. Deputies began CPR and attached a tourniquet to his arm in an attempt to halt the bleeding. Inderbitzen was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead when emergency care professionals arrived.
The Identification Unit and the Crimes Against Persons team were dispatched to take over the investigation and process the scene. Inderbitzen is thought to have cut himself with a blade from his shaving razor. An autopsy will be performed later this week to ascertain his official cause of death.
On January 26th, Inderbitzen was arrested at the Stanislaus Public Safety Center on allegations of theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and handgun possession.