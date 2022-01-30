AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A Jackson Police Sergeant is suspected of domestic abuse to her wife and a warrant has been put out for her arrest, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 26, the Amador Sheriff Dispatch received a call from a confidential victim, who was later revealed to be the wife of the Sergeant.READ MORE: Dry January Raises Drought Concerns, Precipitation Relief Not Immediate
After speaking with the victim, the Sergeant was accused of domestic battery, criminal threats, and assault with a firearm.READ MORE: Universal Health Care Bill Faces Deadline In California
As of Sunday, Sergeant Rachel Butler is believed to have gone to Oklahoma and the investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Colorado Fire In Big Sur Is 95% Contained
This is a developing story.