By CBS13 Staff
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A Jackson Police Sergeant is suspected of domestic abuse to her wife and a warrant has been put out for her arrest, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 26, the Amador Sheriff Dispatch received a call from a confidential victim, who was later revealed to be the wife of the Sergeant.

After speaking with the victim, the Sergeant was accused of domestic battery, criminal threats, and assault with a firearm.

As of Sunday, Sergeant Rachel Butler is believed to have gone to Oklahoma and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.