Weekend Weather ForecastFind out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.

45 minutes ago

New Treatment Curbing COVID-19A new COVID treatment could curb the virus and keep more people out of the hospital. It's in limited supply and only offered through UC Davis Health in the Sacramento area.

46 minutes ago

Police: Homemade Explosive Devices Detonated Inside 2 Cars In Sacramento Over Past WeekAn investigation is underway after police say two homemade explosive devices were detonated inside cars in south Sacramento this week.

47 minutes ago

What Is The Vetting Process For Substitute TeachersA substitute teacher is banned from a Clarksburg elementary school after dozing off during his lesson plan. The bizarre behavior comes as more subs are spending time in California classrooms with schools stretched thin by COVID-19 staffing shortages.

1 day ago

Football Fans Talk Smack Ahead Of Rams-Niners NFC Championship GameLet the trash talking begin. Whether you bleed red and gold or blue and gold, football fans will be screaming at the television this weekend.

1 day ago